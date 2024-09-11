Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Recent Stock Bets: A Recap of Her Current Positions

United States representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia has emerged as one of Congress’s most active stock traders, possibly taking cues from her counterpart Nancy Pelosi in California. Greene’s recent uptick in stock purchases has raised concerns about potential insider trading within Congressional circles.

Despite her increased trading activity, Greene has not seen favorable outcomes, with her recent investments resulting in an average loss of approximately 23%. Specifically, her ventures in companies like CrowdStrike and ASML Holdings have contributed to her financial setbacks. Notably, Greene’s investment in CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company, faced scrutiny due to its ties to the Department of Defense while she oversees the technology industry.

Similarly, Greene’s bets on ASML, a semiconductor company, and Nvidia, a prominent player in artificial intelligence, have also faltered due to market conditions such as economic uncertainties and regulatory concerns. Her stakes in Applied Materials, a semiconductor supplier, have also dwindled, further impacting her financial standing.

Despite these setbacks, the trajectory of Greene’s stock trading remains uncertain amidst ongoing market volatility. It remains to be seen whether she will continue following the trading patterns that have led to her recent losses.