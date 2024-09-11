Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Recent Stock Bets: Revealing the Numbers

In Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia, is actively engaged in stock trading. Interestingly, recent data indicates that she may be following in the footsteps of Nancy Pelosi, a fellow congresswoman from California.

Greene has been increasing her stock purchases lately as the involvement of Congress in the stock market raises concerns about potential insider trading. Despite her active trading, the outcomes have not been favorable for Greene, as she has experienced losses. An analysis of her four recent trades shows an average loss of approximately 23%.

One of Greene’s recent investments was in the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), where she suffered a 34% loss after purchasing the stock. This raised questions about a conflict of interest since CrowdStrike assists the Department of Defense in cybersecurity, while Greene is part of a House subcommittee focused on the technology sector.

Another stock Greene invested in was ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML), which dropped by 25% after her purchase. ASML’s involvement in the semiconductor industry, particularly its ultraviolet lithography systems, attracted Greene to the stock.

In addition, Greene ventured into Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a semiconductor giant that has faced challenges recently, including a 15.88% drop after her purchase. Nvidia’s exploration of artificial intelligence has been driving its stock performance.

Lastly, Greene also invested in Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), a semiconductor supplier that declined by 18% post her purchase. AMAT’s focus on developing systems for semiconductor production, including AI-related applications, caught Greene’s attention.

As Greene navigates the volatile stock market landscape, the future of her trading remains uncertain. The recent market fluctuations coincide with her active trading, highlighting the risks and rewards of engaging in stock investments.