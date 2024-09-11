Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Recent Stock Bets Take a Dip: What You Need to Know

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a US representative from Georgia, has been actively engaged in stock trading, potentially taking cues from her fellow representative Nancy Pelosi of California. While her recent investments have not yielded positive results, with an average loss of about 23% on her four recent purchases, Greene remains involved in the stock market despite concerns about insider information.

One of Greene’s recent acquisitions, cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), has led to a 34% loss since she added it to her portfolio, with factors like a global IT outage impacting the stock’s performance. Similarly, her investments in ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have also incurred losses, signaling a period of market volatility that is being closely monitored.

Despite the setbacks, Greene’s involvement in companies like Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) demonstrates her interest in the semiconductor sector, even as her investments face downward trends. As her stock trades raise questions about potential conflicts of interest, only time will reveal the outcome of her ventures amidst ongoing market uncertainties.

Please note that the information provided is not intended as investment advice, and investing always carries risks that should be carefully considered.