Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Recent Stock Investments: How Much Did She Lose?

In Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a United States representative from Georgia, has emerged as one of the most active stock traders. Recent data indicates that she might be following the investment strategies of her colleague, Nancy Pelosi, from California.

Greene has increased her stock purchases lately, raising concerns about potential exploitation of insider information amid Congressional involvement in the stock market. However, her trading decisions have not been favorable, with an analysis revealing an average loss of approximately 23% from her four recent buys.

For instance, her investment in CrowdStrike has resulted in a 34% loss, partly influenced by the company’s IT outage affecting operations. Similarly, her investments in ASML Holdings and Nvidia have also incurred losses due to various market factors, including economic uncertainties and company-specific challenges.

Despite the setbacks, Greene’s involvement in stocks continues to attract attention, particularly in the semiconductor sector where she has stakes in companies like ASML Holdings and Applied Materials. As uncertainties persist, only time will reveal whether Greene’s stock trading trend will improve or face further challenges amidst market volatility.

Please note that this content is not intended as investment advice, and all investments carry risks.