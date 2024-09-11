Memebet Unveils Presale to Introduce GambleFi to Meme Coins, Offering Airdrop for First Investors

A new crypto casino and sportsbook, Memebet, commenced its presale yesterday and swiftly garnered over $150,000 in investments for its $MEMEBET token, hinting at a potentially groundbreaking GambleFi debut this year that could challenge Rollbit’s dominance in the sector. Memebet Casino’s distinctive feature lies in its adoption of meme coins like $DOGE, $SHIB, and $PEPE, key players in this year’s crypto market surge. It is the pioneer crypto gambling platform aimed at ‘degens,’ a significant yet currently overlooked segment of the Web3 community.

The $MEMEBET token is currently on sale during the presale at an initial Stage 1 price of only $0.025 with a projected listing price of $0.028, providing early investors a 12% unrealized gain if purchased today. Additionally, early investors can enjoy exclusive early access to Memebet Casino, player rewards, airdrops, and more.

Memebet Casino has strategically entered the crypto market surge of meme coins, capitalizing on their popularity by allowing players to wager using meme coins like $BRETT, which have shown gains of 15% in the last 7 days. The meme coin market’s value is close to $38 billion, with a daily trading volume exceeding $3 billion. Memebet Casino’s uniqueness lies in its support for betting with a wide range of meme tokens, including $DOGE, $PEPE, $FLOKI, and $WIF, a feature limited on other gambling sites.

This casino aims to target both large investors and casual players in different tokens, capturing a market share that competitors have neglected. Additionally, Memebet Casino is diving into the expected growth of the crypto gambling industry, foreseen to reach $65.7 billion by 2027, a substantial increase from the current $10 billion value.

Players at Memebet Casino can use their favorite meme coins to wager, but those who use $MEMEBET tokens gain additional benefits. Wagering with $MEMEBET earns players tokens on every bet, a continuous rakeback system available to all players, not just VIPs. Moreover, regular players can participate in an exclusive loyalty program designed to offer generous rewards, along with planned airdrops to reward and engage players further.

An enticing feature of the Memebet token presale is the immediate token claim upon purchase, enabling instant participation in Memebet Casino activities and rewards using $MEMEBET tokens. The project ensures transparency and safety, having received a clean audit from Coinsult, alleviating investor concerns about potential risks.

Taking part in the Memebet project presents an opportunity for early investors to explore the expanding realms of meme coins and gambling in the Web3 landscape, making it a prominent GambleFi venture of the year that should not be missed.