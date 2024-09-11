Memebet’s Presale Unveils GambleFi for Meme Coins, Offering Airdrop Incentives for Early Investors

A new crypto casino and sportsbook known as Memebet successfully launched its presale yesterday, accumulating over $150,000 in investments for its $MEMEBET token. This rapid start suggests that Memebet could become a significant player in the GambleFi space, potentially challenging the dominance of Rollbit.

Memebet Casino distinguishes itself by embracing meme coins like $DOGE, $SHIB, and $PEPE, which have been driving gains in the crypto market. It is the first crypto gambling platform designed to cater to ‘degens,’ a large but overlooked segment of the Web3 community.

Investors can currently purchase the $MEMEBET token during the presale at a Stage 1 price of only $0.025, with expectations for it to list at $0.028, offering early investors a 12% gain. Early investors also gain access to exclusive benefits such as first access to Memebet Casino, player rewards, and airdrops.

Memebet Casino strategically capitalizes on the surge in meme coins, with tokens like $BRETT showing significant gains. The meme coin market is valued at nearly $38 billion, with a daily trading volume exceeding $3 billion. Memebet allows players to wager using various meme coins, including $PEPE, $FLOKI, and $WIF, giving it an edge over competitors.

The platform targets both whales and casual investors in popular meme tokens, tapping into a segment neglected by other gambling sites. Moreover, as the crypto gambling market is expected to reach $65.7 billion by 2027, early investors in $MEMEBET have the potential for substantial returns.

Gamblers at Memebet can use meme coins to wager and earn tokens with each bet, benefiting from a generous rakeback system available at all times. The casino also offers an exclusive loyalty program, airdrops, and lootboxes to enhance player engagement.

An attractive feature of the Memebet presale is the instant token claiming process through purchases with $ETH, $USDT, or debit/credit cards. While purchases with $BNB and $POLY are supported, claiming tokens will be possible after the presale ends.

Memebet Casino’s clean audit from Coinsult provides assurance to investors regarding the project’s safety. By joining Memebet on X and Telegram, one can stay updated on the presale and casino developments.

Overall, Memebet presents an opportunity to enter the growing worlds of meme coins and gambling in the Web3 space, offering investors a chance to benefit from this potential GambleFi standout.