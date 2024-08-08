NurExone Biologics: Promising Future in Regenerative Medicine

NurExone Biologics is developing exosome-based therapies for non-invasive treatment of central nervous system injuries, with their lead product, ExoPTEN, showing significant promise in preclinical trials.

The company is expanding its research into optic nerve regeneration, with a study initiated by experts from Tel Aviv University and Sheba Medical Center, targeting a market projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2031.

Recent approval of a Japanese patent for ExoPTEN, complementing existing patents in the US and Russia, underscores the novelty of their technology and expands their market potential.

NurExone Biologics (TSXV: NRX, OTCQB: NRXBF, FRA: J90.F) stands at the forefront of Canadian-traded companies that could deliver great value for its investors. From its recent increase in market cap, NUR’s stock price hovers around $0.70 where it found a steady cruise speed. While investors await esteemed news releases, it is always great to have a good understanding of the company and what could trigger the next leg up, either from company progress or from share movement. Furthermore, the company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 18, so don’t miss a second and get registered now!

About NurExone Biologics

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV-listed pharmaceutical company developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered non-invasively to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in non-invasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

The Path to a New Market Segment

NurExone Biologic recently announced a pre-clinical study to explore the potential of NurExone’s exosome-based therapies in regenerating damaged optic nerves. The study, initiated by renowned ophthalmologist and serial entrepreneur Prof. Michael Belkin from Tel Aviv University’s Goldschleger Eye Research Institute, and led by the principal investigators Prof. Ygal Rotenstreich and Dr. Ifat Sher from the Sheba Medical Center Eye Institute, is the latest step in expanding potential clinical indications for Nurexone Biologic’s exosome-loaded drugs.

According to experts, current treatments are limited and focus on preventing additional damage rather than regenerating or repairing damaged nerves. Based on NurExone’s trials on the spinal cord, which is also part of the central nervous system, exosome-loaded drugs may be able to change this paradigm with their potentially regenerative properties with respect to damaged nerves. The global optic nerve disorders treatment market size was valued at US$3.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. Key players in the optic nerve disorder treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

“This investigation is part of our ongoing commitment to using our ExoTherapy platform to advance the field of regenerative medicine. Through pre-clinical investigations, we aim to address this critical and unmet medical need and bring hope to individuals suffering from vision loss. This also represents the next phase in our strategy to expand the clinical indications for our exosome-loaded drugs, paving the way for future breakthroughs.” Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of Nurexone Biologic.”

Japanese Patent Application is Underway with Notice of Allowance

The Japan Patent Office issued a Notice of Allowance on June 11 for an ExoPTEN patent, covering innovative Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) comprising a phosphatase and tensin homolog inhibitor and their application use. A Notice of Allowance represents the final stage prior to the grant, pending the company’s payment of the registration fees. Dr. Bat-Ami Gotliv, Patent Attorney for NurExone, says “The allowance of this patent application in Japan safeguards NurExone’s technology in a vital Asian market. This approval, alongside the corresponding patents granted in the United States of America and Russia, underscores the novelty and inventive step of NurExone’s technology.” Mr. Yoram Drucker, Co-Founder, Chairman, and VP of Strategic Development, also says that the company sees “Japan as an important territory for our products and technology. This expands our potential market to the Far East, and if we succeed in showing benefits in other Central Nerve System indications, we may dramatically increase our market potential.”

Bullish signal or so-called Golden Cross

Those who love technicals will have noticed a bullish signal for Nurexone. Indeed, Nurexone shares commenced to form a Golden Cross. A Golden Cross is identified based on the short-term and long-term price movements. It helps investors identify the change of trends and usually indicate the stock price is changing in a positive direction. For Nurexon, this happened when the short-term moving average (CAD 0.58, 50-day moving average) crossed the long-term moving average (CAD 0.48, 200-day moving average) from bottom to top as of July 4, 2024. Even if this metric is a strong indicator for the price direction, you should always combine it with other indicators, analyses, and fundamentals data and not view it in isolation.

Year over year, the company has offered a significant ride to investors owning shares. Indeed, the stock price ranged from $0.19 to $1.19 and has found a steady pace just under $0.70. Regarding the share structure, as of May 2024, NurExone Biologics only has 84.5M shares fully diluted, 67.1M of them are common shares. Here is the breakdown for the options and the warrants:

Options: Exercise Price: $0.28 CAD – $0.33 CAD; expires between August 2031 and May 2032

Warrants: Exercise Price: $0.34 CAD – $0.48 CAD; expires between June 2024 and January 2027

Everything here can help investors have more trust in the company. Low numbers of options and warrants will prevent high dilution and thus a decrease in share ownership.

Conclusion

The final word is that if you are looking at the chart technicals or at the company’s pipeline, both sides scream “bullish.” Unlike many companies whose stock prices skyrocketed and then hit the ground, NurExone (TSXV: NRX, OTCQB: NRXBF, FRA: J90.F) stays strong, with investors looking for what could trigger the next leg up. The company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 18, which might be another opportunity for you to get to know more about NurExone before possibly seeing NUR in your portfolio.