Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision and Wine Enthusiast, Joins dVIN Labs Board of Directors

On September 11th, 2024, in New York, New York, Chainwire reported that dVIN Labs, creators of the dVIN protocol, appointed Raoul Pal, the CEO of Real Vision and a wine enthusiast, to their board of directors. David Garrett, Co-Founder & CEO of dVIN Labs, highlighted Pal’s support for revolutionizing the wine industry through blockchain technology and tokenization. Pal, a former member of Club dVIN, played a crucial role in shaping the dVIN protocol’s features, such as the Cellar Challenge. His expertise in finance, macroeconomics, and crypto, in addition to his Real Vision connections, makes him a valuable addition to the dVIN board. A forthcoming event will feature Garrett and Pal discussing the tokenization of wine bottles and the global wine club. Raoul Pal’s background as the CEO of Real Vision and the Global Macro Investor, coupled with his foresight in predicting the 2008 mortgage crisis, brings valuable insights and experience to the dVIN Labs board. dVIN Labs, the team behind the dVIN protocol, aims to unlock the potential of the $1 trillion wine asset class by utilizing blockchain technology to reward wine enthusiasts and incentivize winemakers to cultivate stronger consumer relationships. For more information on dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol, visit their website. For media inquiries, contact M Group Strategic Communications at dvin@mgroupsc.com.