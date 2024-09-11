Raoul Pal, Renowned Visionary and Wine Connoisseur, Joins the Board of Directors at dVIN Labs

In the bustling city of New York on September 11th, 2024, dVIN Labs revealed the addition of Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and a fervent wine enthusiast, to their board of directors. David Garrett of dVIN Labs expressed his excitement about Pal’s appointment, highlighting his unwavering support for dVIN and shared vision of transforming the wine industry through innovative technologies like blockchain, data, DePIN, and tokenization. Pal’s extensive network, love for wine, and expertise in financial technology make him an ideal candidate to help unlock the vast potential of the $1 trillion wine asset class.

Pal’s involvement with the original wine club, Club dVIN, prior to the launch of the dVIN protocol, allowed him to shape the protocol’s user experience alongside other early adopters. His longstanding connection with dVIN enabled him and his RealVision ProCrypto network exclusive access and participation in the Cellar Challenge initiative, where members earn points by tokenizing bottles from their personal wine cellars.

Expressing gratitude for his appointment at dVIN Labs, Pal emphasized the honor of collaborating closely with a team he admires deeply as a longstanding member of the Club dVIN community. He looks forward to leveraging his business acumen, passion for wine, and industry connections to assist dVIN in tokenizing the wine asset class. Pal’s background as a macroeconomics expert, investment strategist, and cryptocurrency influencer, in addition to his leadership roles, positions him as a valuable asset to the dVIN board.

Garrett will engage in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with Pal on X Spaces on September 16th, 2024, focusing on the tokenization of wine bottles and the global wine club initiative. Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and Global Macro Investor, retired from fund management in 2004 to start The Global Macro Investor, accurately predicting the mortgage crisis of 2008-2009. He brings a wealth of experience from various financial organizations and currently serves on the board of the Sui Foundation.

dVIN Labs is the mastermind behind the dVIN protocol, aiming to revolutionize the wine industry by blending data, DePIN, and tokenization to digitize the $1 trillion real-world wine asset class. By utilizing blockchain technology, dVIN Protocol empowers wine enthusiasts to monetize their data and engage with winemakers for more personalized experiences and enhanced business operations. For more information on dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol, please visit their official website.