Real Vision CEO and wine aficionado Raoul Pal joins dVIN Labs Board of Directors

In New York City on September 11th, 2024, dVIN Labs, the team driving the dVIN protocol, made a significant announcement appointing Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and a devoted wine enthusiast, to the board of directors.

David Garrett, the Co-Founder & CEO of dVIN Labs, expressed his enthusiasm about having Raoul Pal join the board. He highlighted Raoul’s strong support for dVIN’s vision of transforming the wine industry through blockchain, data, DePIN, and tokenization. Garrett believes that Pal’s wide network, love for wine, and expertise in financial technology make him an ideal addition to actualize the enormous potential within the $1 trillion wine asset class.

Prior to the public launch of the dVIN protocol, Raoul Pal was part of the original wine club, Club dVIN. This close association with dVIN influenced the creation of the innovative experiences offered by the protocol. Pal and his RealVision ProCrypto network gained privileged access to the platform and engaged in the Cellar Challenge, a program enabling users to earn points by tokenizing bottles from their home cellars.

Raoul Pal expressed his honor in joining the board at dVIN Labs, emphasizing his longstanding relationship with the Club dVIN community. He looks forward to leveraging his business acumen, wine passion, and crypto industry network to contribute to the tokenization of wine assets by dVIN.

With expertise in macroeconomics, finance, and a prolific background as the founder of Real Vision, Raoul Pal brings valuable insights to the board. His involvement in Raoul Pal – The Journey Man and connections within the cryptocurrency realm further solidify his strategic importance to dVIN.

An AMA event hosted by Garrett featuring Pal is scheduled for September 16th on X Spaces, focusing on wine bottle tokenization and the global wine club initiative.

Raoul Pal, the co-founder and CEO of Real Vision and Global Macro Investor, has had a successful career envisioning future financial trends and founding platforms like The Global Macro Investor and Exponential Age Asset Management. Additionally, he serves as a board member of the Sui Foundation.

dVIN Labs is the driving force behind the dVIN protocol, an innovative technology set to revolutionize the wine industry with blockchain, data, and tokenization. The protocol incentivizes wine enthusiasts to monetize data and rewards loyalty while empowering winemakers to deepen consumer relationships and drive business efficiency. For more information on dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol, visit their website.