Real Vision CEO and Wine Enthusiast Raoul Pal Joins dVIN Labs’ Board of Directors

In New York on September 11th, 2024, Chainwire reported that dVIN Labs, creators of the dVIN protocol, appointed Raoul Pal, Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and an avid wine enthusiast, to their board of directors. The decision was praised by David Garrett, Co-Founder & CEO of dVIN Labs, who highlighted Pal’s long-standing support and shared vision for revolutionizing the wine industry through blockchain and tokenization. Pal, having been involved with dVIN since its early days, played a key role in shaping the experience delivered by the dVIN protocol through his membership in Club dVIN.

Pal expressed his honor at joining the dVIN Labs board, emphasizing his commitment to leveraging his expertise and network within the crypto industry to help tokenize the wine asset class. His extensive background in macroeconomics, finance, and digital assets positions him as a valuable asset to the dVIN board. A virtual event is scheduled for September 16th, 2024, where Garrett will host an AMA with Pal on X Spaces, focusing on the tokenization of wine bottles and the global wine club.

Raoul Pal, known as the co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, retired from fund management to establish The Global Macro Investor, where he accurately predicted the mortgage crisis of 2008-2009. He brings a wealth of experience from his time at Goldman Sachs and as the founder of Exponential Age Asset Management. In his current role, Pal serves as a board member of the Sui Foundation.

dVIN Labs, the developer of the dVIN protocol, aims to bring the $1 trillion wine asset class on-chain through a unique combination of data, DePIN, and tokenization. The protocol enables wine enthusiasts to monetize their data while providing winemakers with valuable consumer insights for more responsive and profitable business operations. For more information about dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol, visit their website. For media inquiries, contact M Group Strategic Communications.