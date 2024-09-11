Real Vision CEO and Wine Enthusiast Raoul Pal Joins dVIN Labs Board of Directors

In the bustling streets of New York City on September 11th, 2024, Chainwire reported the latest scoop.

The innovative masterminds at dVIN Labs, creators of the groundbreaking dVIN protocol, proudly revealed the addition of Raoul Pal to their board of directors, a renowned figure as the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and a devoted wine enthusiast.

David Garrett, the esteemed Co-Founder & CEO of dVIN Labs, emphasized Raoul’s unwavering support for the dVIN project, commending his shared vision of transforming the wine industry through blockchain technology, data utilization, DePIN, and tokenization. Recognizing Raoul’s vast network, wine passion, and expertise in financial technology, Garrett hailed him as the ideal candidate to help unleash the vast potential of the $1 trillion wine asset realm.

Before the unveiling of the dVIN protocol to the public eye, Raoul Pal had been an integral part of the original wine club, Club dVIN, comprising around 1,000 early adopters who shaped the evolution of the dVIN protocol. Given his longstanding affiliation, Raoul and the RealVision ProCrypto members secured exclusive privileges and earned points through the Cellar Challenge initiative, enabling them to tokenize their home cellar bottles.

Expressing his gratitude for the appointment, Raoul Pal remarked on his joy at joining dVIN Labs’ board, enabling him to collaborate closely with a team he has long admired as a dedicated member of their Club dVIN community. Eager to leverage his business acumen, wine passion, and crypto industry network to aid dVIN in the tokenization of the wine assets, Raoul embraced this new role wholeheartedly.

As a seasoned executive equipped with a profound insight into macroeconomics and finance, Raoul Pal’s diverse background as a business cycle economist, investment strategist, and economic historian, coupled with his role as the founder of Raoul Pal – The Journey Man, positions him as a valuable asset to the dVIN board, especially with his leadership experience and strong ties within the digital asset realm.

Looking ahead, Garrett will be engaging in an AMA on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces alongside Pal on September 16th, 2024, at 9AM ET, where they will delve into the tokenization of wine bottles and the global wine club.

About Raoul Pal:

Raoul Pal, the dynamic co-founder and CEO of Real Vision and Global Macro Investor, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having accurately predicted the mortgage crisis of 2008-2009. With a robust financial background, including his tenure at Goldman Sachs, Raoul continues to make waves in the industry through his ventures such as The Global Macro Investor and Exponential Age Asset Management.

About dVIN Labs:

The trailblazing team at dVIN Labs conceived the dVIN protocol, a groundbreaking creation designed to innovate the wine industry by merging data, DePIN, and tokenization, introducing a $1 trillion real-world asset class to the blockchain realm. This visionary protocol empowers wine enthusiasts to monetize their data, while incentivizing winemakers to establish deeper consumer connections by rewarding loyalty and sharing consumption data. Dive deeper into the world of dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol at https://dvinlabs.com.