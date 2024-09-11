Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, an Avid Wine Collector, Joins the Board of Directors at dVIN Labs

On September 11th, 2024, in New York, New York, dVIN Labs revealed the addition of Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and a devoted wine enthusiast, to its board of directors. Pal’s involvement stems from his long-standing support for dVIN’s vision to transform the wine industry through blockchain technology and tokenization. Recognized for his extensive network, love for wine, and financial technology expertise, Pal is seen as an ideal candidate to help unlock the vast potential of the $1 trillion wine asset realm.

Pal’s early collaboration with Club dVIN, a wine club of approximately 1,000 pioneers, influenced the development of the dVIN protocol prior to its stealth launch. This connection granted Pal and his RealVision ProCrypto members exclusive access and participation in the Cellar Challenge, an initiative where they could earn points by tokenizing bottles from their personal wine collections.

His appointment to the dVIN Labs board marks a significant partnership for Pal, who is known for his business acumen and influence in the cryptocurrency space. An upcoming AMA session hosted by David Garrett and Pal will delve into the tokenization of wine bottles and the global wine club on September 16th, 2024, at 9AM ET.

Additionally, Raoul Pal’s distinguished background in macroeconomics, finance, and entrepreneurship, along with his role at Real Vision and Exponential Age Asset Management, positions him as a key asset to the dVIN board. dVIN Labs, the brains behind the dVIN protocol, aims to merge data, DePIN, and tokenization to introduce wine, a $1 trillion real-world asset class, onto the blockchain. This approach allows wine enthusiasts to monetize their data, winemakers to foster consumer relationships, and ultimately enhance the efficiency and profitability of the industry.

For further information on dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol, visit their website.