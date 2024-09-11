Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, Known for Wine Collection, Joins Board of Directors at dVIN Labs

In New York on September 11th, 2024, Chainwire reported that dVIN Labs, the team responsible for developing the dVIN protocol, appointed Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and a wine enthusiast, to their board of directors. David Garrett, Co-Founder & CEO of dVIN Labs, expressed that Raoul Pal’s endorsement and understanding of dVIN’s mission to innovate the wine industry using blockchain, data, DePIN, and tokenization made him an ideal addition to the team. Raoul Pal’s involvement with the original wine club, Club dVIN, allowed him and his network exclusive access and participation in the Cellar Challenge, earning points by tokenizing bottles from their personal collections. Raoul Pal, also known for his expertise in macroeconomics and finance, is excited about leveraging his experience, wine passion, and crypto network to assist dVIN in tokenizing the wine asset class. A session with Garrett and Pal discussing wine bottle tokenization and the global wine club will be held on September 16th, 2024. Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and Global Macro Investor, brings a wealth of financial knowledge and experience to the dVIN board. dVIN Labs, the creator of the dVIN protocol, aims to bring the $1 trillion wine asset class onto the blockchain by utilizing data, DePIN, and tokenization. This protocol allows wine enthusiasts to monetize their data and activities while providing winemakers valuable consumer insights. For more information, visit the dVIN Labs website. Contact Kevin at kmcgrath@mgroupsc.com for media inquiries.