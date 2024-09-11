Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, Known for Wine Expertise, Joins dVIN Labs Board of Directors

In New York City on September 11th, 2024, dVIN Labs, the team creating the dVIN protocol, officially welcomed Raoul Pal, Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and a fervent wine enthusiast, to their board of directors. David Garrett, dVIN Labs’ Co-Founder & CEO, expressed his excitement about Pal’s appointment, citing his longstanding support for their vision of revolutionizing the wine industry through blockchain technology and tokenization. Before the public launch of the dVIN protocol, Pal was part of the original wine club, Club dVIN, contributing to the development of the dVIN experience. Pal’s extensive network and expertise in financial technology are seen as valuable assets in advancing the potential of the trillion-dollar wine market through dVIN. Pal, known for his macroeconomic and financial insights, is looking forward to leveraging his skills and connections to help dVIN make strides in tokenizing wine assets. Moreover, Pal’s upcoming AMA session with Garrett on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces will delve into the global wine club and the tokenization process. Raoul Pal, the CEO of Real Vision and Global Macro Investor, has a rich background in financial services, having predicted the mortgage crisis and worked at Goldman Sachs. dVIN Labs, the mastermind behind the dVIN protocol, aims to merge data, DePIN, and tokenization to bring the massive wine asset class onto the blockchain. The dVIN Protocol enables wine lovers to earn rewards for their interactions while winemakers can build stronger relationships with consumers. For more information on dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol, visit their website. For media inquiries, reach out to M Group Strategic Communications.