“Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, Renowned Wine Connoisseur, Joins dVIN Labs’ Board of Directors”

In the bustling city of New York on September 11th, 2024, dVIN Labs, the innovative team behind the cutting-edge dVIN protocol, introduced Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and a devoted wine aficionado, as the latest addition to its board of directors. David Garrett, the Co-Founder & CEO of dVIN Labs, expressed his enthusiasm about this appointment. He highlighted Pal’s unwavering support for dVIN’s mission to transform the wine industry through blockchain technology, data management, DePIN, and tokenization. Pal’s vast network, love for wine, and expertise in financial technology position him perfectly to help unlock the vast potential of the $1 trillion wine asset class envisioned by dVIN.

Before the public launch of the dVIN protocol, Pal was part of the inaugural wine club, Club dVIN, which played a pivotal role in shaping the dVIN protocol’s development. In recognition of his long-standing association, Pal and his community, RealVision ProCrypto members, received exclusive privileges and engaged in the Cellar Challenge, an initiative allowing participants to earn points by tokenizing wine bottles from their personal cellars. Pal expressed his honor at joining dVIN Labs as a board member, underscoring his desire to leverage his business acumen, wine passion, and connections in the crypto realm to help propel the tokenization of the wine asset class forward.

Known for his expertise in macroeconomics and finance, Pal has a diverse background as a business cycle economist, investment strategist, and economic historian. Besides being the founder and host of Raoul Pal – The Journey Man, where he engages with key figures in the cryptocurrency industry, Pal’s extensive leadership experience and relationships in the digital assets sector strengthen his role as a valuable asset to the dVIN board.

Aiming to delve deeper into the tokenization of wine bottles and their global wine club, Garrett will host an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X Spaces with Pal on September 16th, 2024, at 9 AM ET. The event will focus on exploring the potential of wine tokenization and the wine club’s global impact.

Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision, a distinguished figure in the financial media world and Global Macro Investor, compliments his board roles with his insights as an early predictor of the mortgage crisis and his previous positions at Goldman Sachs and Exponential Age Asset Management. Having retired from fund management in 2004, Pal’s rich experience continues to drive his contributions to various financial institutions and foundations.

As for dVIN Labs, the team driving the revolutionary dVIN protocol, their goal is to merge data, DePIN, and tokenization to bring the $1 trillion wine asset class into the blockchain realm. By empowering wine enthusiasts to monetize their data and rewarding their wine interactions, the dVIN Protocol creates a symbiotic relationship with winemakers, fostering deeper consumer engagement and potential profitability. To explore more about dVIN Labs and the groundbreaking dVIN Protocol, visit: [dvinlabs.com](https://dvinlabs.com).

For media inquiries, kindly reach out to M Group Strategic Communications for dVIN Labs at dvin@mgroupsc.com.

– Contact Kevin at kmcgrath@mgroupsc.com

The article, “Real Vision CEO & Wine Collector Raoul Pal Appointed to dVIN Labs Board of Directors,” was originally published on Finbold’s website.