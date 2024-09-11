“Renowned Visionary Raoul Pal, CEO and Wine Enthusiast, Takes Seat on dVIN Labs’ Board of Directors”

In New York City on September 11th, 2024, Chainwire reported that dVIN Labs, the brains behind the dVIN protocol, had appointed Raoul Pal, the Co-Founder & CEO of Real Vision and a devoted oenophile, to serve on its board of directors. David Garrett, Co-Founder & CEO of dVIN Labs, praised Pal’s enthusiastic support for dVIN’s mission to revolutionize the wine industry through blockchain technology and tokenization. Pal’s extensive network, financial technology expertise, and love for wine are seen as invaluable assets to unlock the vast potential of the trillion-dollar wine asset class.

Before the public launch of the dVIN protocol, Pal was a pivotal member of Club dVIN, a wine club with around 1,000 early adopters who shaped the dVIN protocol experience. Enjoying a strong connection with the project, Pal and his RealVision ProCrypto network were granted exclusive participation in the Cellar Challenge, an initiative allowing users to earn points by tokenizing bottles from their personal wine cellars.

Expressing his honor at joining the dVIN Labs board, Raoul Pal highlighted his excitement at leveraging his extensive business experience, wine passion, and crypto industry network to aid dVIN in tokenizing the wine asset class. Pal’s expertise in macroeconomics, finance, and digital assets combined with his leadership roles make him a strategic addition to the dVIN board.

An upcoming Ask Me Anything (AMA) session featuring Pal and Garrett will delve into the tokenization of wine bottles and the global wine club on X Spaces (formerly Twitter) on September 16th, 2024 at 9AM ET. Raoul Pal, also known as the founder and CEO of Real Vision, has an impressive background in predicting financial trends and is currently a board member of the Sui Foundation.

dVIN Labs, the team behind the dVIN protocol, aims to revolutionize the wine industry by using blockchain technology to tokenize the trillion-dollar wine asset class. The dVIN Protocol incentivizes wine enthusiasts to monetize their data while helping winemakers deepen consumer relationships and optimize their businesses. For more information about dVIN Labs and the dVIN Protocol, visit their website at https://dvinlabs.com.

For media inquiries related to dVIN Labs, contact M Group Strategic Communications at dvin@mgroupsc.com. Contact Kevin at kmcgrath@mgroupsc.com for further information. The news of Raoul Pal’s appointment to the dVIN Labs board of directors can be found on Finbold.