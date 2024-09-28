Report: Apple Pulls Out of Potential OpenAI Investment Talks

Apple has withdrawn from discussions regarding investing in OpenAI’s upcoming funding round, potentially valuing the AI startup at $150 billion, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. The ongoing funding round could raise up to $6.5 billion, with the potential for changes in investors and funding amounts as negotiations progress. Microsoft is reportedly considering a $1 billion investment in OpenAI, while Nvidia may invest around $100 million. The high valuation for OpenAI marks a significant milestone in private tech company funding history, as the company transitions from a nonprofit to a for-profit model. Despite its financial success, OpenAI still faces significant operational expenses and projected losses in the short term, with anticipated substantial revenue growth in the future. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving narrative.