Report: OpenAI and Apple End Investment Discussions

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple has exited discussions regarding potential investment in OpenAI’s upcoming funding round, projected to value the AI company at $150 billion. The funding round is expected to close by early October, aiming to raise up to $6.5 billion from interested investors. Negotiations with other tech giants are ongoing, with Microsoft looking to invest $1 billion and Nvidia considering around $100 million. The details of investors and funding amounts may undergo changes as the discussions progress. This significant funding round, potentially the highest valuation for a private tech company, coincides with OpenAI’s transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit structure. Despite attracting substantial investments and attention in the AI field, financial documents reveal that OpenAI accrues substantial expenses in its daily operations, projecting a loss of $5 billion this year despite expecting sales to reach $3.7 billion. The company anticipates substantial growth in sales, with forecasts reaching $100 billion by 2029. Apple declined to comment on the matter, while OpenAI’s spokesperson also refrained from providing insight. Stay tuned for further developments on this evolving narrative.