Super Champs Unveils Cutting-Edge L3 Chain on Foundation, Establishes Innovative Development Platform for Expansive Web3 Gaming Network

In Palo Alto, CA, on September 12th, 2024, Chainwire reported that the Super Champs Chain is set to boost its growth through new games developed by Builders. The Super Champs Protocol Foundation has introduced the Super Champs Chain, a state-of-the-art gaming-optimized L3 linked to the Base blockchain via Coinbase. This innovative Chain, created using Joyride Games’ web3 game publishing platform and protocol, includes the BuilderKit, which provides mobile studios with tools for development, growth, and live operations.

Super Champs is a captivating universe featuring superhero athletes engaging in various action sports. It has already seen success with two popular mobile games, Racket Rampage and Bullet League, developed by Joyride Games. Additionally, it offers the Super Champs HQ web-based questing experience for cryptonatives. Since its launch in June, Super Champs has become the leading games ecosystem on Base blockchain, boasting millions of game installs and a large and engaged user base.

Vivek Nallavelli, the Director of the Super Champs Protocol Foundation, expressed excitement about the upcoming launch of the $CHAMP token and the Foundation’s goal to establish a robust web3 gaming franchise. The Super Champs L3 Chain on Base is powered by Joyride’s game publishing platform, leveraging the Arbitrum rollup stack for efficient and cost-effective transactions and a seamless experience for users. The BuilderKit complements this technology, offering studios cutting-edge tools to create immersive game experiences within the Super Champs Universe.

Notably, Super Champs is now accepting proposals for new games from Builders who wish to leverage its unique IP and vibrant community. The initiative aims to decentralize game development and bring web3 experiences to a broader audience. The Super Champs Protocol Foundation is supported by prominent investors and industry figures and is committed to fostering the growth of the Super Champs franchise.

Joyride Games, a company specializing in developing web3 game ecosystems, has lent its expertise to the Super Champs project. Backed by major blockchain and game investors, Joyride has raised substantial funds to drive its vision of player-owned franchises. The company’s web3 game publishing platform and protocol are designed for mobile games, supporting multiple game ecosystems and offering tools for game development and operation.

For media inquiries, contact Andrew Wong at fortyseven communications via wong@fortyseven.com. The article discussing Super Champs’ launch of the L3 Chain on Base and the creation of an open Builder platform for a scaled web3 games franchise was featured on Finbold.