The Tie Terminal Introduces Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard

Boston, Massachusetts, on September 12th, 2024 saw the emergence of Chainwire in a new light as they unveiled an innovative Dashboard for Institutional Clients, providing comprehensive insights into the Polkadot Ecosystem. The launch of the Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard by The Tie, a prominent provider of market data and analytics for digital assets, opens doors for institutional clients to access a wide array of analytics tailored for assets in the Polkadot ecosystem.

The Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard delves deep into critical metrics and insights, equipping users with the knowledge to gauge the network’s performance and utilization. By harnessing Polkadot blockchain data through The Tie Terminal, investors and traders are empowered to make astute decisions, expand their comprehension of assets and projects within the ecosystem, and garner valuable insights into one of the most vibrant ecosystems in the digital asset arena.

Joshua Frank, Co-Founder & CEO of The Tie, expressed excitement over the launch of the Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard, highlighting its provision of robust tools for institutional clients to navigate the rapidly evolving Polkadot landscape. Through this addition, The Tie affirms its dedication to offering comprehensive insights that facilitate informed decision-making within the institutional crypto sphere.

The Dashboard boasts features like account and native token metrics, enabling users to monitor the ecosystem’s growth by tracking various metrics over time for each parachain. This feature sheds light on user adoption and engagement, while data on the supply units of parachain tokens give insight into community growth and interest. Additionally, details on native token holders and price trends further enhance the analysis of network performance.

Distinct transaction metrics, including volume of native tokens transacted within parachains over time, offer invaluable insights into network activity and user behavior. Categories like signed and unsigned transactions provide a nuanced view, while monitoring transaction fees in native tokens and USD aids in understanding transaction dynamics. The dashboard also keeps tabs on cross-chain interactions by tracking Cross-Consensus Messaging (XCM) transactions for enhanced interoperability within the Polkadot network.

In addition, Total Value Locked (TVL) metrics deliver a comprehensive analysis of value locked across parachains, refreshing every 12 hours. Categories such as staking, governance tokens, and liquid staking are detailed to provide a robust overview of the ecosystem’s value and activity. The dashboard’s treemap component offers a visual representation of the latest TVL metrics, offering users a top-level perspective on ecosystem value and engagement.

For users keen on tracking cross-chain messaging dynamics, the dashboard incorporates the latest XCM activity metrics, outlining XCM transfers, messages, open channels, and connected parachains. A screener function enables the filtration of dashboard content based on specific coins, watchlists, or sectors, ensuring institutional client awareness of pivotal events within the Polkadot ecosystem.

Designed to present a comprehensive view of the network’s performance, the Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard simplifies the tracking of developments, analysis of trends, and exploration of the diverse projects within the Polkadot ecosystem. This addition solidifies The Tie Terminal’s position as an indispensable tool for institutional clients seeking actionable data in the digital asset realm.

Interested users can now access the Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard in The Tie Terminal under the “Presets” section. For further details, readers are encouraged to visit The Tie’s website.

About The Tie:

The Tie leads the way in providing information services for digital assets across three core verticals: Institutional, Data Redistribution, and Corporate Access. The Tie Terminal, a rapid and comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors, headlines its Institutional offerings. The Tie serves a diverse clientele, including traditional and crypto-native hedge funds, VCs, market makers, and other institutional market players.

The Tie’s Redistribution arm syndicates data feeds to numerous platforms like FalconX, BitMEX, and others, while its corporate access business fosters direct connectivity between institutions and token issuers through industry-leading conferences and events, such as The Bridge hosted with The New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

About Polkadot:

Polkadot stands out as the robust, secure nucleus of Web3, serving as a shared foundation that unifies transformative apps and blockchains worldwide. Its advanced modular architecture empowers developers to create specialized blockchain projects easily, while pooled security guarantees high-level secure block production across all connected chains and applications. With a transparent governance model, Polkadot enables active participation in shaping the blockchain ecosystem for sustainable growth.

For those seeking to shape the future of digital assets, Polkadot offers a platform where users are not just participants but co-creators.

For any inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at jonathan@distractive.xyz.

The article “The Tie Launches Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard on The Tie Terminal” was originally published by Finbold.