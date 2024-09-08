Three Emerging Companies Leveraging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency for Innovation

In the realm of cryptocurrencies, the primary allure remains their speculative potential, attracting investors and traders seeking transformative opportunities. However, the true value of blockchain technology lies in its capacity to address genuine issues and foster innovation in a decentralized manner.

Across the blockchain landscape, three startups are leveraging this technology to develop practical solutions for real-world challenges. These innovative companies have recently introduced, announced, or piloted their offerings on a large scale, signaling a rising trend towards utility-driven projects.

Operating on the MultiversX (EGLD) blockchain, these three startups establish their products and infrastructures. Justin Bons, the founder of Europe’s oldest cryptocurrency fund at CyberCapital, hails MultiversX as the “technological Holy Grail of crypto.”

Notably, the EGLD chain distinguishes itself by being the first to fully implement all three types of sharding, resulting in the most scalable blockchain to date while preserving decentralization and security. This positions MultiversX as a robust base for these startups to innovate, expand, and meet demand effectively.

XOXNO Network is making strides in revolutionizing the ticket industry. Recently, the network launched its initial ticketing Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for the Sense4Fit fitness event, attracting over 6,000 attendees. With only 1% identified as “Web3 people,” the majority had to download a crypto wallet, xPortal, for the first time. Despite this, the startup reported a favorable experience, scanning over 1,000 tickets within hours.

Build21, a real estate startup, emerged in Forbes Romania’s spotlight for its approach to leveraging blockchain technology. By utilizing blockchain principles and infrastructure, Build21 intends to develop 21 residential projects in Romania, engaging investors, experts, and future residents. The company aims to provide small investors with direct access to project profits and voting rights through NFT purchases, with an anticipated 40% return in two to three years.

Globees, a potential rival to AirBnB in the lodging industry, has launched its first rental listings on the MultiversX platform. The company emphasizes eco-friendly and cost-effective lodging solutions, underlining its commitment to sustainability and affordability.

As blockchain technology evolves, solutions like those offered by these startups are poised to become increasingly prevalent in our everyday lives. With the right scalability, security, and decentralization, blockchains can serve as a sturdy groundwork for innovative startups and applications that go beyond mere speculation.