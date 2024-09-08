Three New Companies Leveraging Blockchain and Cryptocurrency for Innovation

In the realm of cryptocurrencies, while the primary allure remains speculative, attracting investors seeking transformative opportunities, the true value of blockchain technology lies in addressing real-world challenges and fostering innovation in a decentralized manner.

Highlighted by Finbold, three startups are harnessing this technology to develop practical solutions for tangible applications, with recent launches or trials indicating a rising trend towards utility-driven initiatives.

Operating on the MultiversX (EGLD) blockchain, these startups benefit from a robust foundation as acclaimed by Justin Bons, Europe’s oldest cryptocurrency fund founder and CyberCapital’s CIO, who dubbed MultiversX the “technological Holy Grail of crypto.”

A standout feature of the EGLD network is its full implementation of three sharding types, enabling unparalleled scalability while maintaining decentralization and security, making it an ideal platform for startups to innovate, build, and cater to growing demand.

XOXNO Network has ventured into innovating the ticket industry, unveiling its first ticketing Minimum Viable Product (MVP) at the Sense4Fit fitness event to positive reception, demonstrating the potential for widespread adoption of blockchain-based solutions in everyday scenarios.

Build21 has entered the real estate market, utilizing blockchain technology to engage investors, experts, and future residents in residential projects across Romania, offering small investors profit-sharing and voting rights through NFT purchases, heralding a new era of democratized property investment.

Globees, positioned as an Airbnb competitor in the lodging sector, has launched live rental listings on MultiversX, emphasizing sustainability and cost-efficiency in their offerings, while seamlessly integrating blockchain technology to bridge conventional and Web3 experiences.

As these pioneering ventures unfold, it signals a shift towards practical blockchain applications that extend beyond mere speculation, underscoring the transformative potential of scalable, secure, and decentralized blockchain frameworks in enabling innovative startups and use cases to flourish in the digital landscape.