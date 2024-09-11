Tokeniza Commences Inaugural Funding Cycle on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Expand Reach to Non-Performing Loans

In Slovenia’s capital city, Ljubljana, on September 11th, 2024, a report from Chainwire unveiled Tokeniza’s initiation of its inaugural funding phase on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad. This event heralds a breakthrough in blockchain-driven real estate investment by focusing on the tokenization of non-performing loans (NPLs), aiming to diversify access to this market from the typical institutional players to retail investors.

Tokeniza, in collaboration with Blocksquare’s Oceanpoint Launchpad, introduces an inventive platform permitting investors to acquire fractional shares of tokenized NPLs. By leveraging blockchain technology, Tokeniza seeks to broaden participation in this market while providing an opportunity for the Blocksquare DAO community to support the development of Tokeniza’s marketplace through staking their tokens.

The release of Tokeniza’s platform signifies a shift in the landscape of non-performing loan investment, traditionally limited to well-capitalized institutional investors. With Tokeniza’s fractional ownership model, facilitated by blockchain technology, retail investors now have a lower entry threshold into this lucrative market.

Tokeniza’s partnership with Oceanpoint represents a critical step towards democratizing access to high-yield NPL investments, fostering transparency and security within the sector. By pooling resources with the Blocksquare DAO community, Tokeniza aims to realize its mission of making NPL opportunities more accessible.

Through the Oceanpoint Launchpad, Tokeniza stands to receive vital support from the Blocksquare DAO community, with full funding unlocking exclusive benefits and discounts on tokenization services. The platform’s marketplace pools and staking mechanisms provide a vehicle for investors to engage in Tokeniza’s marketplace while earning passive income.

Tokeniza’s marketplace lays emphasis on fractional ownership, backed by real estate collateral, aiming for targeted returns exceeding 13%, all within a regulatory compliant framework. Furthermore, Tokeniza’s platform enhances liquidity and flexibility in trading tokenized NPLs, creating a dynamic market for these assets typically characterized by illiquidity.

The emergence of Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace signifies a milestone for real estate tokenization, propelling retail investors into a traditionally exclusive realm. By participating in Tokeniza’s ongoing funding round on the Oceanpoint Launchpad, investors can contribute to the evolution of real estate investing while benefiting from potential passive income streams.

Disclaimer: The contents of this publication serve informative purposes and do not qualify as financial or investment advice. All investments carry inherent risks, with past performance no indication of future outcomes.

For additional inquiries, contact Julia Buchholz, Chief Marketing Officer at Blocksquare, via email at marketing@blocksquare.io. More insights on Tokeniza’s endeavors can be found in the original publication on Finbold citing Tokeniza’s foray into democratizing NPL access via Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad.

