Tokeniza Commences Inaugural Funding Phase on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Enhance Accessibility to Non-Performing Loans

On September 11th, 2024, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Tokeniza unveiled its inaugural funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad, marking a significant advancement in blockchain-driven real estate investment. By tapping into blockchain technology and the Oceanpoint Launchpad by Blocksquare, Tokeniza provides a groundbreaking avenue for retail investors to engage in fractional ownership of tokenized non-performing loans (NPLs), a market conventionally accessible only to major institutions. This venture not only broadens the investment horizon but also presents a fresh opportunity for the Blocksquare DAO community to support Tokeniza’s marketplace growth by staking their tokens.

Tokeniza’s mission is to democratize high-yield investments like NPLs while ensuring transparency and security through blockchain technology. CEO Moises Segura stated, “Our goal is to make NPL investments accessible to a wider audience while partnering with Blocksquare to realize this vision.”

The Oceanpoint Launchpad offers crucial backing for Tokeniza’s endeavor by enabling the Blocksquare DAO community to support the initiative. Upon reaching their funding target, Tokeniza stands to benefit from a full discount on Blocksquare’s tokenization solutions, paving the way for the establishment of a Web3 real estate business. Contributors to Tokeniza’s marketplace pool not only aid in fostering innovation but also earn passive income through staking their BST tokens.

Tokeniza’s marketplace introduces several key features, including fractional ownership, real estate-backed collateral, targeted high returns, regulatory compliance under the MiFID II framework, and increased liquidity and flexibility in asset trading. This launch signifies a significant stride towards the evolution of real estate tokenization, encompassing broader investor participation in a traditionally exclusive market, promoting Web3 innovations in real estate finance.

For those interested in shaping the future of real estate investment, Tokeniza’s funding round is currently open on the Oceanpoint Launchpad. By staking BST tokens, investors can contribute to Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace setup and earn passive income while supporting the realm of blockchain-based NPL investments.

Tokeniza specializes in the tokenization of NPLs, offering fractional ownership of real estate assets. Through blockchain technology, Tokeniza aims to make high-yield investments more accessible, transparent, secure, and liquid in the NPL market. Oceanpoint, powered by Blocksquare, acts as a decentralized platform for real estate tokenization, facilitating funding and visibility for real estate projects through community-driven support.

**Disclaimer**: This content serves solely for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice. It is essential to acknowledge that all investments entail risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.