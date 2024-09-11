Tokeniza Commences Inaugural Fundraising Campaign on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Equalize Non-Performing Loan Accessibility

In Ljubljana, Slovenia, on September 11th, 2024, Tokeniza initiated its inaugural funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad, ushering in a new era in blockchain-based real estate investment. This milestone move seeks to transform how everyday investors engage with non-performing loan (NPL) opportunities, traditionally accessible only to large financial entities.

By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and the Oceanpoint Launchpad, operated by Blocksquare, Tokeniza provides a groundbreaking platform enabling investors to acquire fractional interests in tokenized NPLs, thereby broadening market accessibility to a broader demographic. Additionally, this launch introduces an exciting prospect for members of the Blocksquare DAO community to stake their tokens while actively supporting the growth of Tokeniza’s marketplace.

Non-performing loans, a pivotal yet often misconstrued sector of the financial industry, historically catered solely to institutional investors with substantial capital backing. However, Tokeniza’s adoption of blockchain technology disrupts this norm by offering fractional ownership of NPLs, effectively reducing the financial barrier to entry into this lucrative market.

Moises Segura, CEO of Tokeniza, expressed, “Our goal at Tokeniza is to democratize the availability of high-yield investments like NPLs, ensuring transparency and security through blockchain technology. We are thrilled to collaborate with Blocksquare to actualize this vision.”

The Oceanpoint Launchpad serves as a unique platform supporting projects like Tokeniza in garnering backing from the Blocksquare DAO community. Upon reaching its full funding target, Tokeniza stands to benefit from a 100% discount on Blocksquare’s tokenization Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and services. This opportunity enables Tokeniza to introduce its white-label marketplace solution, initiating real estate tokenization activities and laying the foundation for a comprehensive Web3 real estate enterprise.

Participants in Tokeniza’s marketplace pool enjoy the advantage of staking their BST tokens in Oceanpoint’s governance marketplace pool, thereby generating passive earnings while fueling the expansion of Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace venture. With a minimum staking duration of six months, investors not only contribute to fostering innovation but also earn rewards for their commitment.

Key features of Tokeniza’s marketplace encompass fractional ownership, real estate collateral backing, targeted high returns exceeding 13%, adherence to regulatory compliance under the MiFID II framework, as well as liquidity and flexibility through the tradability of tokenized NPLs, thereby creating a liquid market for assets that are conventionally illiquid.

Tokeniza’s recent launch signifies a significant stride towards the future of real estate tokenization, where retail investors can participate in a historically exclusive market, positioning Tokeniza and Blocksquare Oceanpoint as vanguards in introducing Web3 advancements to real estate finance.

Engage in Tokeniza’s ongoing funding round on the Oceanpoint Launchpad today. Investors keen on shaping the future of real estate investment can stake their BST tokens, supporting Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace creation and concurrently earning passive income.

For further details, visit the Blocksquare Forum.

Tokeniza dedicates its efforts to the tokenization of non-performing loans (NPLs), facilitating fractional ownership of real estate assets backed by NPLs. By leveraging blockchain technology, Tokeniza seeks to democratize access to high-yield investments, offering transparency, security, and liquidity in the traditionally opaque NPL market.

Oceanpoint, a decentralized platform for real estate tokenization fueled by Blocksquare, introduces marketplace pools and staking opportunities, aiding real estate projects in securing funding and visibility through community-driven assistance.

Disclaimer: This release is informational and does not constitute financial or investment advice. All investments carry risks, and past performance does not guarantee future outcomes.