Tokeniza Commences Inaugural Fundraising Phase on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Equalize Availability of Non-Performing Loans

In the bustling city of Ljubljana, Slovenia, on September 11th, 2024, Chainwire reports the launch of Tokeniza’s inaugural funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad. This development signifies a groundbreaking advancement in the realm of blockchain-driven real estate investment, aiming to transform how mainstream investors engage with non-performing loans (NPLs) previously dominated by institutional players.

Tokeniza, in collaboration with Blocksquare’s innovative Oceanpoint Launchpad, presents a novel approach allowing investors to acquire fractional stakes in tokenized NPLs. By democratizing access to this lucrative market segment through blockchain technology, Tokeniza opens doors for a broader range of investors, disrupting the conventional exclusivity associated with NPL investment.

Moises Segura, Tokeniza’s CEO, expresses their vision to democratize high-yield investment opportunities, such as NPLs, with transparency and security at the core of their operations. The strategic partnership with Blocksquare signifies a step forward in realizing this mission.

The Oceanpoint Launchpad serves as a pivotal platform where projects like Tokeniza seek support from the Blocksquare DAO community. Upon achieving full funding, Tokeniza stands to gain exclusive benefits and discounts for Blocksquare’s tokenization solutions, propelling the launch of a white-label marketplace and establishing a robust foundation for a Web3-oriented real estate enterprise.

Through Tokeniza’s marketplace, investors can enjoy the following key features: fractional ownership, real estate-backed collateral, targeted high returns exceeding 13%, regulatory compliance under the MiFID II framework, and enhanced liquidity and flexibility through the tradeability of tokenized NPLs compared to traditional illiquid assets.

Tokeniza’s entry into the market marks a significant stride toward the future of real estate tokenization, bridging the gap for retail investors in a previously restricted domain. The collaboration between Tokeniza and Blocksquare Oceanpoint indicates a pioneering effort in integrating Web3 innovations into real estate finance, reshaping the industry landscape.

Investors keen on partaking in the evolution of real estate investment can engage in Tokeniza’s ongoing funding round via the Oceanpoint Launchpad. By staking BST tokens, they not only contribute to Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace setup but also stand to generate passive income, driving the growth of a transformative investment ecosystem.

For more details and participation in Tokeniza’s funding round, visit the Blocksquare Forum. Tokeniza champions the tokenization of NPLs to empower investors with fractional ownership of real estate assets, promoting transparency, security, and liquidity in the NPL market, historically shrouded in opacity.

Oceanpoint, a decentralized real estate tokenization platform empowered by Blocksquare, facilitates fundraising and visibility for real estate projects through community-driven marketplace pools and staking mechanisms. It stands as a cornerstone for fostering collaborative support within the real estate ecosystem, driving innovation and accessibility.

Please note that the content serves an informative purpose and does not constitute financial or investment advice. All investments carry inherent risks, and performance history does not guarantee future outcomes.