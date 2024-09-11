Tokeniza Commences Initial Funding Round on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Equalize Access to Non-Performing Loan Opportunities

In Ljubljana, Slovenia on September 11th, 2024, Tokeniza, an innovative platform specializing in the tokenization of non-performing loans (NPLs), initiated its inaugural funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad. This move represents a significant advance in the realm of blockchain-based real estate investment by expanding access to NPL opportunities to everyday investors. Tokeniza’s groundbreaking approach utilizes blockchain technology and the Oceanpoint Launchpad, in partnership with Blocksquare, to enable investors to acquire fractional shares of tokenized NPLs, thus democratizing a market traditionally dominated by large institutions. This launch also presents a fresh prospect for the Blocksquare DAO community to stake their tokens while contributing to the growth of Tokeniza’s marketplace.

Tokeniza refashions non-performing loans, a crucial yet often misconstrued segment of the financial market formerly reserved for wealthy institutional investors, into an accessible investment avenue via the utilization of blockchain technology. The platform offers fractional ownership of NPLs, thereby lowering the entry barrier for retail investors and transforming a high-potential market. The collaboration between Tokeniza and Blocksquare aligns with Tokeniza’s mission to democratize access to lucrative investments like NPLs through transparent and secure blockchain technology.

The Oceanpoint Launchpad serves as a distinctive platform that empowers projects like Tokeniza to garner support from the Blocksquare DAO community. Upon reaching its fundraising target, Tokeniza stands to gain a 100% discount on Blocksquare’s tokenization SaaS solutions and services, enabling the launch of its white-label marketplace solution, and the commencement of real estate tokenization operations, setting the stage for a fully-fledged Web3 real estate business. Contributors to Tokeniza’s marketplace pool can stake their BST tokens in Oceanpoint’s governance marketplace pool, earning passive income while championing the development of Tokeniza’s novel marketplace. By offering targeted returns exceeding 13%, backed by real estate collateral, operating within the MiFID II regulatory framework, and providing liquidity and flexibility through tradable tokenized NPLs, Tokeniza’s marketplace presents a compelling opportunity for high-yield seekers.

The debut of Tokeniza signifies a significant stride towards the evolution of real estate tokenization. By inclusively involving retail investors in a historically exclusive sector, Tokeniza and Blocksquare Oceanpoint lead the charge in integrating Web3 innovations into real estate finance. Interested investors can participate in Tokeniza’s ongoing funding round on the Oceanpoint Launchpad by staking their BST tokens, contributing to the establishment of Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace set up and earning passive income.

For more details, visit the Blocksquare Forum. Tokeniza pioneers the tokenization of non-performing loans, providing fractional ownership of NPL-backed real estate assets. Oceanpoint, powered by Blocksquare, is a decentralized platform facilitating real estate tokenization by offering marketplace pools and staking opportunities to support real estate projects through community-driven backing. Disclaimer: This announcement is purely informational and not financial or investment advice. All investments carry risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.