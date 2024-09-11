Tokeniza Commences Initial Funding Round on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Increase Availability of Non-Performing Loans

On September 11th, 2024, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Tokeniza, an innovative platform specializing in the tokenization of non-performing loans (NPLs), kicked off its inaugural funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad, marking a significant advancement in blockchain-based real estate investment. This milestone launch is designed to transform how individual investors engage with NPL opportunities, a sector traditionally dominated by major institutions.

By harnessing blockchain technology and the Oceanpoint Launchpad powered by Blocksquare, Tokeniza presents a revolutionary platform enabling investors to acquire fractional shares of tokenized NPLs, thereby broadening market access to a wider audience. Additionally, this launch introduces a unique avenue for the Blocksquare DAO community to stake their tokens while bolstering the development of Tokeniza’s marketplace.

Non-performing loans, a critical yet often misconceived segment of the financial realm, historically targeted institutional investors with substantial funds, underpinned by real estate collateral. Tokeniza’s blockchain utilization shifts this landscape by offering fractional NPL ownership, reducing the financial barrier to entry within this promising market.

Bringing together the expertise of Tokeniza and Blocksquare, the mission is to democratize access to lucrative investments like NPLs, ensuring transparency and security through blockchain implementation. The collaboration underscores the commitment to pave the way for a new realm of real estate tokenization, providing both retail and institutional investors with an opportunity to engage in this traditionally exclusive market.

The Oceanpoint Launchpad serves as a distinctive platform empowering projects like Tokeniza to garner support from the Blocksquare DAO community. Upon achieving the funding goal, Tokeniza stands to receive a discount on Blocksquare’s tokenization SaaS solutions and services, enabling the launch of its white-label marketplace solution and the initiation of real estate tokenization operations, thus establishing the foundation for a comprehensive Web3 real estate enterprise.

Investors contributing to Tokeniza’s marketplace pool, by staking their BST tokens in Oceanpoint’s governance marketplace pool for a minimum of 6 months, not only facilitate innovation but also benefit from passive income generation while fostering the growth of Tokeniza’s new marketplace.

Tokeniza’s marketplace presents distinctive features: fractional ownership granting retail investors access to high-yield NPL investments, real estate-backed collateral ensuring security, targeted returns exceeding 13%, regulatory compliance within the MiFID II framework for legal certainty, and liquidity and flexibility allowing investors to trade tokenized NPLs in a traditionally illiquid assets market.

Today’s launch by Tokeniza represents a significant stride towards the future of real estate tokenization, opening the doors for retail investors to actively participate in an exclusive market. Through this initiative, Tokeniza and Blocksquare Oceanpoint lead the charge in integrating Web3 innovations into real estate finance, offering stakeholders a dynamic opportunity to be part of the transformation in real estate investment practices.

To engage in Tokeniza’s first funding round, interested investors can participate via the Oceanpoint Launchpad, supporting Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace setup, and generating passive income. For additional details, visit the Blocksquare Forum.

Tokeniza stands as a platform dedicated to non-performing loan tokenization, providing fractional ownership of real estate assets supported by NPLs. Through the utilization of blockchain technology, Tokeniza aims to democratize high-yield investments, ensuring transparency, security, and liquidity in the traditionally opaque NPL market.

Oceanpoint, a decentralized platform powered by Blocksquare, focuses on real estate tokenization, offering marketplace pools and staking opportunities to assist real estate projects in securing funding and visibility through community-driven support.

Please note that this content is for informational purposes only and does not serve as financial or investment advice. All investments involve risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.