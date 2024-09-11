Tokeniza Commences Initial Fundraising Round on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Democratize Non-Performing Loan Accessibility

In Ljubljana, Slovenia on September 11th, 2024, an announcement was made by Tokeniza, a trailblazing platform concentrating on the tokenization of non-performing loans (NPLs), as they initiated their maiden funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad. This event presents a significant breakthrough in the domain of blockchain-oriented real estate investment, aiming to transform the accessibility of NPL opportunities for retail investors, a sector primarily dominated by large institutions.

By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and the Oceanpoint Launchpad supported by Blocksquare, Tokeniza introduces an inventive platform enabling investors to acquire fractional shares of tokenized NPLs, thereby broadening the market to a more inclusive audience. Additionally, this launch offers an opportunity for the Blocksquare DAO community to stake their tokens while aiding in the progression of Tokeniza’s marketplace.

The realm of non-performing loan investment is crucial yet often misconstrued within the financial sector. Formerly, these loans, secured by real estate, were confined to institutional investors with substantial capital. However, through the utilization of blockchain technology, Tokeniza disrupts this paradigm by providing fractional NPL ownership options, thereby lowering the entry barrier into this lucrative market.

Tokeniza’s CEO, Moises Segura, expressed the company’s mission to democratize the accessibility of high-yield investments like NPLs by incorporating transparency and security through blockchain technology, emphasizing the collaboration with Blocksquare in actualizing this vision.

The Oceanpoint Launchpad serves as a distinct platform conducive to projects like Tokeniza to garner backing from the Blocksquare DAO community. Upon achieving its full funding goal, Tokeniza stands to benefit from a 100% discount on Blocksquare’s tokenization SaaS solutions and services. This partnership facilitates Tokeniza to unveil its white-label marketplace solution and commence real estate tokenization operations, laying the groundwork for a fully operational Web3 real estate enterprise.

Participants in Tokeniza’s marketplace pool can engage in staking their BST tokens in Oceanpoint’s governance marketplace pool, thereby generating passive income while bolstering the growth of Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace venture. With a stipulated minimum 6-month staking duration, investors contribute to fostering innovation and receive rewards for their support.

Key features of Tokeniza’s marketplace include fractional ownership options democratizing NPL investments, real estate-backed collateral to enhance security, targeted returns of over 13% appealing to high-yield seekers, regulatory compliance conforming to the MiFID II framework ensuring legal certainty, and liquidity and flexibility enabling the trade of tokenized NPLs, thereby creating a liquid market for otherwise illiquid assets.

Tokeniza’s recent launch represents a significant stride towards the future of real estate tokenization, enabling retail investors to engage in a historically exclusive market. Tokeniza and Blocksquare Oceanpoint are asserting leadership in ushering Web3 innovations into real estate finance, marking a pivotal shift in traditional real estate investment dynamics.

Enthusiastic investors seeking to be part of the ongoing real estate investing shift can participate in Tokeniza’s current funding round on the Oceanpoint Launchpad. By staking BST tokens, investors support Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace rollout while receiving passive income opportunities.

For more details, please visit Blocksquare Forum.

Tokeniza is dedicated to the tokenization of NPLs, offering fractional ownership of NPL-backed real estate assets. Utilizing blockchain technology, Tokeniza aims to democratize high-yield investment access, ensuring transparency, security, and liquidity in the opaque NPL sector.

Oceanpoint, powered by Blocksquare, is a decentralized platform facilitating real estate tokenization, offering marketplace pools and staking avenues to support real estate projects in acquiring funding and visibility through community-driven encouragement.

Disclaimer: This text is solely for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice. As with any investment, risks exist, and past performance is not a guarantee of future outcomes.