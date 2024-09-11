Tokeniza initiates inaugural funding cycle on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to democratize entry to non-performing loans.

In Ljubljana, Slovenia, on September 11th, 2024, the innovative platform Tokeniza made a significant move by initiating its first funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad. This step forward in real estate investment using blockchain technology aims to reshape the landscape by opening up non-performing loan (NPL) opportunities to retail investors, a domain traditionally dominated by larger institutions.

The collaboration of Tokeniza with Blocksquare has paved the way for a groundbreaking marketplace that breaks down barriers for investors. Through fractional ownership of tokenized NPLs, Tokeniza reduces the usual high capital entry barrier associated with real estate-backed investment instruments.

Tokeniza’s CEO, Moises Segura, emphasizes the platform’s goal of democratizing access to high-yield investments like NPLs while emphasizing transparency and security through blockchain technology, highlighting the partnership’s promising future.

The Oceanpoint Launchpad plays a crucial role in supporting Tokeniza’s vision by fostering community participation from the Blocksquare DAO. This unique platform grants Tokeniza substantial discounts on Blocksquare’s tokenization services upon reaching their funding goals, signaling a collaborative effort towards establishing a robust Web3 real estate ecosystem.

Key elements of Tokeniza’s marketplace include fractional ownership, real estate collateral, targeted returns, regulatory compliance under the MiFID II framework, and enhanced liquidity and flexibility for investors. These features, combined with the platform’s groundbreaking approach, set a new standard in NPL investment, promising returns exceeding 13%.

As Tokeniza launches into the realm of real estate tokenization, retail investors have an unprecedented opportunity to engage in a sector previously limited to institutional players. Tokeniza and Blocksquare Oceanpoint lead the charge in integrating Web3 innovations into real estate finance, setting the stage for a progressive evolution in investment accessibility.

The ongoing funding round on the Oceanpoint Launchpad presents an exciting chance for investors to stake BST tokens and support the development of Tokeniza’s marketplace, all while generating passive income. Interested parties can engage in this transformative initiative by exploring further details on the Blocksquare Forum website.

Tokeniza’s commitment to leveraging blockchain technology to facilitate fractional ownership of NPL-backed real estate assets underscores its dedication to democratizing high-yield investments. Similarly, Oceanpoint’s decentralized platform, supported by Blocksquare, empowers real estate projects through community-driven funding mechanisms, setting a new standard for collaborative investment environments.