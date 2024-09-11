Tokeniza Initiates Inaugural Funding Round through Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Expand Reach of Non-Performing Loan Accessibility

On September 11th, 2024, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Tokeniza, an innovative platform dedicated to the tokenization of non-performing loans (NPLs), initiated its inaugural funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad. This marks a significant advancement in the realm of blockchain-driven real estate investment, aiming to transform how retail investors engage with NPL opportunities, a sector typically dominated by large institutions.

By utilizing blockchain technology and the Oceanpoint Launchpad, in collaboration with Blocksquare, Tokeniza offers a novel platform that allows investors to acquire fractional stakes in tokenized NPLs, widening access to a broader audience. Furthermore, this launch introduces a fresh prospect for the Blocksquare DAO community to stake their tokens while endorsing the development of Tokeniza’s marketplace.

Tokeniza’s advent heralds a new era for non-performing loan investment, challenging the traditional narrative that limited such opportunities to institutional investors with substantial capital reserves. By facilitating fractional ownership of NPLs through blockchain technology, Tokeniza diminishes the financial barrier to entry into this lucrative market.

Moises Segura, CEO of Tokeniza, stressed the platform’s commitment to democratizing high-yield investments like NPLs while upholding transparency and security through blockchain integration. The collaboration with Blocksquare signifies a critical step toward realizing this vision.

The Oceanpoint Launchpad serves as a distinctive platform that empowers projects like Tokeniza to garner support from the Blocksquare DAO community. Achieving full funding grants Tokeniza a 100% discount on Blocksquare’s tokenization SaaS solutions and services, enabling the launch of its white-label marketplace solution and the commencement of real estate tokenization operations, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive Web3 real estate enterprise.

Contributors to Tokeniza’s marketplace pool benefit from staking their BST tokens in Oceanpoint’s governance marketplace pool, positioning them to generate passive income while aiding the expansion of Tokeniza’s innovative marketplace. With a stipulated minimum staking period of six months, investors play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and receive rewards for their invaluable support.

Key attributes of Tokeniza’s marketplace include fractional ownership, real estate collateral backing, targeted returns exceeding 13%, regulatory compliance within the MiFID II framework, and enhanced liquidity and flexibility through the ability to trade tokenized NPLs, transforming these conventionally illiquid assets into tradable instruments.

Tokeniza’s launch marks a significant stride toward the future of real estate tokenization, inviting retail investors to participate in an erstwhile exclusive market niche. With Tokeniza and Blocksquare Oceanpoint spearheading Web3 innovations in real estate finance, a new chapter unfolds in real estate investment.

To partake in Tokeniza’s inaugural funding round live on the Oceanpoint Launchpad, investors can stake their BST tokens, supporting the establishment of Tokeniza’s groundbreaking marketplace while generating passive income. For more information, visit the Blocksquare Forum.

Tokeniza is dedicated to the tokenization of NPLs, offering fractional ownership of NPL-backed real estate assets through blockchain technology. Oceanpoint, powered by Blocksquare, is a decentralized platform facilitating real estate tokenization through marketplace pools and staking mechanisms, aiding real estate projects in securing funding and visibility through community-driven backing.

Disclaimer: The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not serve as financial or investment advice. All investments involve risks, and past performance does not guarantee future outcomes.

For further details and updates, visit the respective websites, social media platforms, and contact the CMO, Julia Buchholz, at marketing@blocksquare.io.

