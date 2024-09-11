Tokeniza Initiates Inaugural Fundraising Campaign on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Equalize Non-Performing Loan Accessibility

In Ljubljana, Slovenia, on September 11th, 2024, Tokeniza, an innovative platform specializing in the tokenization of non-performing loans (NPLs), has commenced its initial funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad. This launch signifies a groundbreaking advancement in the realm of blockchain-based real estate investment, aiming to transform the accessibility of NPL opportunities for retail investors, a sphere traditionally dominated by large institutions.

By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and the Oceanpoint Launchpad—operated by Blocksquare—Tokeniza presents a cutting-edge platform that allows investors to acquire fractional shares of tokenized NPLs, thereby expanding the market to a broader audience. Additionally, this launch introduces a unique chance for the Blocksquare DAO community to stake their tokens while endorsing the growth of Tokeniza’s marketplace.

Revolutionizing the landscape of non-performing loan investment, Tokeniza is reshaping the narrative around this pivotal yet often misconstrued segment of the financial industry. Previously exclusive to well-capitalized institutional investors, NPLs—secured by real estate—are now accessible to a wider spectrum of investors through Tokeniza’s blockchain-driven fractional ownership model, reducing the capital barrier to entry into this lucrative market.

Moises Segura, CEO of Tokeniza, aptly captures the essence of the platform’s mission: “Our goal at Tokeniza is to democratize access to high-yield investments like NPLs through blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and security.” The collaboration with Blocksquare underscores a shared vision of innovation and inclusivity.

The Oceanpoint Launchpad is instrumental in supporting Tokeniza’s endeavor, providing a specialized platform for projects like Tokeniza to garner backing from the Blocksquare DAO community. Upon achieving full funding, Tokeniza stands to benefit from a substantial discount on Blocksquare’s tokenization SaaS solutions, aiding in the launch of its white-label marketplace solution and kickstarting real estate tokenization operations, setting the stage for a comprehensive Web3 real estate venture.

Participants in Tokeniza’s marketplace pool stand to gain by staking their BST tokens in Oceanpoint’s governance marketplace pool, not only contributing to innovation but also earning rewards for their support over a minimum 6-month staking period.

Key highlights of Tokeniza’s marketplace include fractional ownership, real estate-backed collateral, targeted returns exceeding 13%, regulatory compliance within the MiFID II framework, and enhanced liquidity and flexibility for trading tokenized NPLs—transforming traditionally illiquid assets into a vibrant market.

The launch of Tokeniza marks a significant leap into the future of real estate tokenization by extending participation to retail investors in a historically exclusive market, driving Web3 innovations in real estate finance alongside Blocksquare Oceanpoint.

To get involved in Tokeniza’s ongoing funding round on the Oceanpoint Launchpad, investors keen on shaping the future of real estate investment can stake their BST tokens, supporting Tokeniza’s pioneering marketplace setup while generating passive income.

For further details, please visit the Blocksquare Forum.