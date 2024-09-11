Tokeniza Initiates Inaugural Fundraising Phase on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Equalize Non-Performing Loan Accessibility

Ljubljana, Slovenia, September 11th, 2024, Chainwire

Tokeniza, a cutting-edge platform dedicated to the tokenization of non-performing loans (NPLs), has kicked off its inaugural funding round on the Oceanpoint RWA Launchpad, marking a significant advancement in the realm of blockchain-based real estate investment. This launch aims to transform the way retail investors engage with NPL opportunities, which have traditionally been the domain of large financial institutions.

Utilizing blockchain technology and the Oceanpoint Launchpad, underpinned by Blocksquare, Tokeniza introduces an inventive platform that allows investors to acquire fractional shares of tokenized NPLs, creating wider accessibility to the market. The launch also presents a novel chance for the Blocksquare DAO community to stake their tokens while endorsing the development of Tokeniza’s marketplace.

A Fresh Chapter in Non-Performing Loan Investment

Non-performing loans constitute a crucial yet often misconstrued part of the financial landscape. In the past, these real estate-backed loans have mainly been accessible to deep-pocketed institutional investors. However, Tokeniza’s integration of blockchain technology alters this landscape by providing fractional ownership of NPLs, thereby lowering the financial barrier to entry into this promising market.

“Our goal at Tokeniza is to democratize access to lucrative investments such as NPLs while upholding transparency and security through blockchain technology,” quoted Moises Segura, CEO of Tokeniza. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Blocksquare in materializing this vision.”

Oceanpoint Launchpad: Upholding Tokeniza’s Vision

The Oceanpoint Launchpad serves as a unique platform aiding projects like Tokeniza in garnering support from the Blocksquare DAO community. If Tokeniza achieves its full funding objective, they will benefit from a 100% discount on Blocksquare’s tokenization SaaS solutions and services. This facility empowers Tokeniza to introduce its white-label marketplace solution and commence real estate tokenization operations, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive Web3 real estate venture.

Participants in Tokeniza’s marketplace pool enjoy staking their BST tokens in Oceanpoint’s governance marketplace pool, generating passive income while aiding the expansion of Tokeniza’s novel marketplace. With a minimum stipulated staking period of six months, investors not only support innovation but also earn incentives for their contribution.

Key Highlights of Tokeniza’s Marketplace

– Fractional Ownership: Tokeniza extends access to high-yield NPL investments to retail investors through fractional ownership.

– Real Estate Collateral: All tokenized NPLs are backed by real estate assets, ensuring added security.

– Targeted Returns: Tokeniza targets returns surpassing 13%, appealing to yield-seeking investors.

– Regulatory Compliance: Operating within the MiFID II regulatory framework, the platform provides legal certainty for investors.

– Liquidity and Flexibility: Investors can trade tokenized NPLs, offering liquidity to these traditionally illiquid assets.

Embarking on a New Era in Real Estate Investment

Tokeniza’s launch signifies a significant stride towards the future of real estate tokenization. By granting retail investors access to a historically exclusive market, Tokeniza and Blocksquare Oceanpoint are at the forefront of introducing Web3 innovations to real estate finance.

Take Part in Tokeniza’s Funding Round

The initial funding round by Tokeniza is currently active on the Oceanpoint Launchpad. Investors keen on becoming part of the real estate investing future can stake their BST tokens to support Tokeniza’s pioneering marketplace setup while generating passive income.

For further details, visit: Blocksquare Forum

About Tokeniza

Tokeniza is a platform dedicated to tokenizing non-performing loans (NPLs), offering fractional ownership of NPL-backed real estate assets. Leveraging blockchain technology, Tokeniza strives to democratize high-yield investments, ensuring transparency, security, and liquidity in the traditionally opaque NPL market.

About Oceanpoint

Oceanpoint is a decentralized platform for real estate tokenization, powered by Blocksquare. It provides marketplace pools and staking opportunities, facilitating real estate projects in obtaining funding and visibility through community-driven backing.

Disclaimer: This press release serves for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. All investments involve risks, and past performance does not guarantee future outcomes.