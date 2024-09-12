Unite and Aethir Collaborate to Boost Cloud Infrastructure for Developers of Web3 Mobile Games

In Singapore on September 12, 2024, Chainwire reported that Aethir, a pioneer in distributed GPU cloud computing, is collaborating with Unite, a top Layer 3 chain provider for mass-market mobile games. This partnership aims to empower developers and streamline Web3 game development by combining Aethir’s advanced cloud technology with Unite’s L3 chain solution and game development framework. By doing so, they enhance the scalability, performance, and accessibility of Web3 mobile games for global audiences. Aethir’s cloud solutions enable mobile game publishers to offer high-performance gaming experiences, irrespective of players’ device capabilities, crucial in a mobile-dominated gaming industry.

Unite’s L3 chain solution, developed on the Base chain with technology from Optimism and Syndicate, seamlessly integrates blockchain features into popular mobile games with millions of daily users. With SDKs simplifying Web3 functionality, Unite bridges the gap between traditional Web2 gaming and the evolving Web3 environment. The collaboration between Unite and Aethir marks a significant advancement in Web3 gaming on mobile devices, enhancing scalability and global accessibility of web3 games.

Collaborating with Aethir, Unite aims to propel the acceleration of web3 games on mobile devices, tapping into the lucrative gaming industry dominated by mobile platforms. By utilizing Aethir’s decentralized cloud technology, game developers can broaden their reach, seize revenue opportunities, and enhance player experiences, making web3 games more enjoyable and accessible globally.

Aethir, the leading DePIN, Enterprise-grade, AI-focused GPU-as-a-Service provider, uses a highly distributed cloud infrastructure to cater to AI and gaming customers at scale. Their goal is to serve enterprise AI clients with powerful AI chips while providing top-notch cloud gaming experiences worldwide through a decentralized architecture. This democratizes computing accessibility for all users.

Unite, on the other hand, is dedicated to creating the first Layer 3 blockchain solution for mass-market mobile games, targeting billions of players and the massive revenue generated by the mobile game market. Through their L3 solution, Unite focuses on enhancing player experiences with in-game earning capabilities and establishes a decentralized physical infrastructure on billions of daily active mobile devices.

