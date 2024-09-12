Unveiling Mark Green’s Wealth: Exploring the Financial Status of Tennessee’s US Representative

As a notable US Representative recognized for his frequent stock trades, the curiosity surrounding Mark Green’s net worth piqued our interest. This article delves into his financial standing, exploring his assets, investments, controversies, and personal life.

Mark Green, a US politician, physician, and retired Army officer, presently represents Tennessee’s 7th congressional district since 2019. A member of the Republican Party, he chairs the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Prior to his political tenure, Green served in the US Army, notably participating in Operation Red Dawn that led to the capture of Saddam Hussein. Following his military service, he successfully established an emergency department staffing company.

Mark Green’s net worth was estimated at $10.4 million by Stacker, ranking him as the 20th richest Republican politician in Congress in 2018. His financial disclosure report from 2023 suggests his net worth falls between $4,027,054 and $70,766,991. It is important to note that reporting constraints on disclosure forms may lead to varied estimations.

Regarding his income sources, Mark Green’s wealth generation stems from his military service, medical career as an emergency medicine physician, founding Align MD, a healthcare staffing company, real estate investments, and his annual salary of $174,000 as a US Representative.

Highlighted assets from Mark Green’s 2023 financial disclosure report include Birch Creek Properties in North Palm Beach, Florida, and TB Personal Residence and Farm HOR in Tennessee among others.

In terms of controversies, Mark Green attracted criticism for his remarks on LGBTQ+ issues and Muslims, resulting in his withdrawal from the 2017 Army Secretary nomination. He is married to Camilla Guenther and has two children.

In light of his financial standing, his net worth aside, public perception of Mark Green is tarnished by accusations of insider trading, questioning his integrity in stock transactions.

