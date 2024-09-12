Unveiling Mark Green’s Wealth: What Is the Financial Status of Tennessee’s US Representative?

In our exploration of US Representative Mark Green’s financial standing, we sought to uncover his net worth, scrutinizing his assets, investments, controversies, and personal life.

Mark Green, recognized for his active stock trading as a US Representative, prompted our interest in his net worth. This article delves into his financial landscape, scrutinizing his wealth, investments, contentious issues, and personal affairs.

Who exactly is Mark Green? Mark Green is a prominent US politician, medical practitioner, and former military personnel. Currently holding the position of US Representative for Tennessee’s 7th congressional district since 2019, Green is affiliated with the Republican Party and leads the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Before stepping into politics, Green served in the US Army, where he played a pivotal role in Operation Red Dawn, the operation that led to the capture of Saddam Hussein. Additionally, after concluding his military service, he established a thriving emergency department staffing business.

When it comes to Mark Green’s net worth, Stacker estimated it to be $10.4 million, positioning him as the twentieth wealthiest Republican congressperson. Drawing insights from OpenSecrets’ 2018 report, which highlights his significant investments in real estate ventures. However, further examination of Green’s 2023 financial declaration suggests his net worth falls between $4,027,054 and $70,766,991.

Mark Green’s sources of income over time include his military service, his career as an emergency medicine physician, his entrepreneurship with Align MD – a healthcare staffing company, his real estate portfolio, and his annual salary of $174,000 as a US Representative.

Evaluating Mark Green’s assets from his 2023 financial disclosure report reveals a range between $17,377,054 and $74,432,000 in assets, with liabilities spanning $3,665,009 to $13,350,000. Some of his substantial assets include Birch Creek Properties in North Palm Beach, FL, TB Personal Residence and Farm in Ashland City, Montgomery Co, TN, brokerage cash accounts, and investments in NGL Energy Partners LP, among others.

In delving into controversies and Mark Green’s personal life, his statements regarding LGBTQ+ issues, labeling being transgender as a “disease” and opposing gay marriage, and his remarks on Muslims deemed Islamophobic generated considerable backlash. This criticism led to his withdrawal from the 2017 Army Secretary nomination. Mark Green is married to Camilla Guenther, with whom he has two children.

Lastly, despite Mark Green’s substantial net worth averaging between $4,027,054 and $70,766,991, the shadow of controversies involving his divisive comments and allegations of insider trading tarnish his public image. It’s essential to note that the information provided in this article aims to offer insights into Mark Green’s financial standing and should not be construed as investment advice, given the speculative nature of investing.