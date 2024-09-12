Warren Buffett Sells Off $230 Million Worth of Shares in This Stock

Article Summary: Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has been steadily selling Bank of America shares, with recent trades totaling nearly 6 million shares. These sales have contributed to a reduction in Berkshire’s stake to 11.1%. While the reason for Buffett’s selling remains unclear, there are speculations that it could be due to uncertainties in the financial sector. Despite this, Wall Street analysts maintain a positive outlook on Bank of America’s stock, with a projected increase in price over the next 12 months. Buffett’s divestment from Bank of America aligns with his trend of withdrawing from the U.S. banking sector, having previously sold positions in other major banks. This article does not provide investment advice.