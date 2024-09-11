What impact will the Fed’s interest rate cut have on Bitcoin price movement?

Currently, investors are closely monitoring the potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut and its potential impact on major assets like Bitcoin (BTC). The recent dip in Bitcoin’s price below $60,000 is attributed to concerns about the overall health of the economy. The rate cuts are seen as a decisive move, especially amidst fears of a looming recession.

Experts in cryptocurrency trading, such as Trading Shot, have outlined various scenarios for Bitcoin’s behavior in relation to the Global Liquidity Index (GLI). This index tracks major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, People’s Bank of China, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England.

Analyses indicate that when central banks reduce interest rates, it injects more money into the economy, devaluing the currency and boosting spending and investments. Historically, riskier assets like cryptocurrencies tend to gain value with increased liquidity.

Observations on Bitcoin’s past behaviors in response to GLI fluctuations reveal patterns of rallies and downturns corresponding to changes in liquidity levels. Chart patterns currently suggest the formation of a wedge pattern, with potential for a breakout and a parabolic rally for Bitcoin.

Key price levels to watch for Bitcoin include targets at $68,000, $150,000 for a new all-time high, and a long-term possibility of reaching $350,000 with sustained global liquidity increase and favorable market conditions.

The cryptocurrency’s performance is closely tied to macroeconomic factors, including interest rates and the Consumer Price Index. Experts anticipate possible momentum following data releases, provided Bitcoin remains above certain support levels.

As of the latest update, Bitcoin is trading at $56,662, showing a slight correction in the past 24 hours with a weekly increase. To initiate a parabolic rally post rate cuts, Bitcoin must overcome current resistance levels and reclaim the $60,000 threshold to potentially initiate new uptrends.