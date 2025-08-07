# SouthernSun SMID Cap Strategy’s Q2 2025 Investor Letter

## Introduction

SouthernSun Asset Management, a renowned investment management firm, has published its latest investor letter for the second quarter of 2025. The firm’s “SMID Cap Strategy” emphasizes a meticulous approach to long-term investments in resilient businesses, navigating through volatile market conditions with in-depth research, patience, and a steadfast commitment to capital stewardship.

## Q2 2025 Performance Highlights

During the second quarter of 2025, the SMID Cap Composite delivered a solid performance, achieving a return of 10.53% on a gross basis (10.34% net). In comparison, the Russell 2500® index posted a return of 8.59%, while the Russell 2500® Value index returned 7.29% over the same period. Looking at the past twelve months, the composite yielded a return of 3.34% on a gross basis (2.62% net), outperforming the Russell 2500® and the Russell 2500® Value indices, which returned 9.91% and 10.47%, respectively.

## Top 5 Holdings

The investor letter also reveals the top 5 holdings of SouthernSun’s SMID Cap Strategy, providing insights into the firm’s key investment positions moving forward in 2025.

## Download the Investor Letter

For those interested in accessing more details and information, a downloadable copy of SouthernSun SMID Cap Strategy’s Q2 2025 investor letter is available [here](link).

## Conclusion

The SouthernSun SMID Cap Strategy’s Q2 2025 investor letter showcases the firm’s dedication to strategic, long-term investing practices and solid performance in the face of market volatility. Investors can gain valuable insights by exploring the letter’s contents and staying informed through subscription options for ongoing market intelligence.

