Micron Technology (MU): The Memory Giant at the Center of the AI Supercycle

With Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings arriving on June 24 and Wall Street raising price targets to $1,500 and beyond, Micron Technology is the most compelling and most debated semiconductor stock in the market right now. Here is everything you need to know.

The Numbers That Stopped Wall Street Cold

On March 18, 2026, Micron Technology reported its fiscal second-quarter 2026 results, and the figures were almost comically large. Revenue came in at $23.86 billion — nearly tripling year-over-year from $8.05 billion in the same quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings per share of $12.20 obliterated the Wall Street consensus of $9.31 by nearly 31%. GAAP gross margin expanded from 36.8% a year ago to 74.4% in a single year. GAAP net income for the quarter was $13.79 billion.

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra called the quarter what it was: “Micron set new records across revenue, gross margin, EPS, and free cash flow in fiscal Q2, driven by a strong demand environment, tight industry supply, and our strong execution.” Then he raised the bar for the next quarter to $33.5 billion in revenue — a figure implying more than 200% growth year-over-year — with non-GAAP EPS guidance of $19.15. Those numbers are not a typo. They represent a business that has undergone one of the most dramatic fundamental transformations in the history of the semiconductor industry.

What Micron Actually Is — And What It’s Become

Micron Technology, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is one of only three vertically integrated memory manufacturers in the world. The other two are South Korea’s SK Hynix and Samsung. For decades, Micron was the quintessential cyclical stock — a commodity DRAM and NAND flash memory supplier whose earnings swung violently with supply and demand cycles. Investors who bought during downturns made fortunes; those who held through troughs got punished.

That characterization is now being actively challenged by Wall Street’s most credentialed semiconductor analysts. The reason is a single product category that has permanently altered Micron’s earnings profile: High Bandwidth Memory, or HBM.

HBM is a specialized form of DRAM specifically designed to sit directly beside AI processors and accelerators — most importantly, Nvidia’s GPUs — delivering data at speeds that standard DDR5 memory simply cannot match. Every generation of AI chip requires more HBM than the last. Nvidia’s latest Vera Rubin platform is no exception, and Micron is one of three certified HBM4 suppliers for it, alongside SK Hynix and Samsung. The company announced it is in high-volume production of HBM4 in March 2026.

Critically, Micron’s entire HBM capacity is sold out. Management has publicly stated the company is sold out of HBM for the next several quarters under binding long-term contracts. HBM also commands structurally higher gross margins than commodity DRAM — every percentage point of HBM within Micron’s product mix improves blended margins across the company. That mechanism is the engine behind the gross margin expansion from 36% to 74% in a single year.

This Week’s News: Analysts Go Vertical Before June 24 Earnings

The market is in full pre-earnings fever mode right now. Micron is scheduled to report fiscal Q3 2026 results on June 24, 2026 — just six days away — and Wall Street is in the middle of one of the most aggressive pre-earnings target revision cycles in recent memory.

On June 15, TD Cowen raised its Micron price target by 127% to $1,500. RBC Capital Markets lifted its target to $1,200. Aletheia Capital set the most bullish mark on the Street at $1,600, explicitly stating that HBM average selling prices are expected to rise 30% to 40% quarter-on-quarter in the third calendar quarter of 2026, and that by 2027 HBM average selling prices will more than double from current levels. The stock surged over 8% in pre-market trading on June 15 alone, briefly crossing the $1,000 per share threshold for the first time in its history.

The consensus analyst price target as of June 17 sits at approximately $913 from MarketBeat’s aggregation, with the stock trading near that level. Options markets are pricing in a 17.6% implied move on earnings day. The analytical community is not subtle about its conviction: of 30 analysts tracked by Public.com as of June 17, the consensus is a Buy rating. The revision cycle across TD Cowen, RBC, Aletheia, Goldman Sachs, and others represents something structurally significant — analysts are beginning to price Micron as a growth technology company, not a cyclical chipmaker. That re-rating of the valuation methodology itself is arguably as important as any individual price target.

The Guided Q3: A $33.5 Billion Quarter

The numbers that Micron guided for Q3 FY2026 — the quarter ending in late May 2026 whose results arrive June 24 — are extraordinary by any standard. Management called for record revenue of $33.5 billion, plus or minus $750 million. They guided gross margin of approximately 81% — a figure that would represent one of the highest gross margin quarters in the company’s history and would place Micron’s margin profile alongside the software and cloud companies that traditionally command premium multiples. Non-GAAP EPS guidance was $19.15, plus or minus $0.40.

To put that in context: in Q3 fiscal 2024, just two years ago, Micron reported revenue of $6.8 billion. The company is guiding to nearly five times that revenue in a single quarter. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 is now expected to exceed $25 billion, with fiscal 2027 CapEx expected to “step up meaningfully” — more than $10 billion higher in construction-related spending year-over-year, plus higher equipment spending.

The Manufacturing Expansion: Building America’s Memory Future

No semiconductor company in the United States is investing in domestic manufacturing more aggressively than Micron right now. The company’s footprint expansion is simultaneous and global, but the American investments are the most historically significant.

In Clay, New York, Micron is building what will become one of the largest semiconductor fabrication complexes in U.S. history. The project received a groundbreaking ceremony in January 2026, with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra joined by government officials. On June 9, 2026, Micron announced it had selected Bechtel as construction partner for the New York project — a signal that the construction phase is moving from planning to execution. Micron has committed over $100 billion in new fab investments across sites, with New York representing the crown jewel of a broader “Made in America” memory strategy.

In Virginia, Micron announced in May 2026 that it has started U.S. production of its advanced 1α DRAM node at its Manassas facility. In Singapore, the company broke ground on an advanced wafer fabrication facility in January 2026. In India, Micron celebrated the opening of the country’s first semiconductor assembly and test facility in February 2026. In Taiwan, Micron completed the acquisition of PSMC’s Tongluo P5 site in March 2026. The geographic diversification of Micron’s manufacturing base is not incidental — it is a deliberate hedge against geopolitical risk, particularly regarding Taiwan Strait tensions, that has become a central consideration for every hyperscaler supply chain.

The CHIPS Act is a meaningful tailwind for all of this spending. Micron’s U.S. manufacturing footprint aligns precisely with the government’s objective of rebuilding domestic semiconductor capacity, and CHIPS Act funding is expected to offset a portion of the extraordinary capital being deployed.

The S&P 100 Addition and Stock Performance

Micron was added to the S&P 100 in March 2026 — the narrow index of the 100 largest U.S. companies — a recognition of just how dramatically the company’s scale and market capitalization have grown. The stock has surged approximately 785% over the past year, with shares crossing the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold. Year-to-date gains in 2026 are running near 70%–80% as of this writing, even after accounting for some volatility around earnings windows.

The forward P/E of roughly 11x on consensus earnings estimates is a standout data point. Against a semiconductor sector average forward P/E of around 31x, Micron’s multiple reflects either the market’s persistent skepticism about the cyclical durability of these earnings — or the most significant valuation opportunity in the large-cap semiconductor space. Analysts now forecast EPS of approximately $58.76–$58.93 for the next fiscal year, compared to $7.65 last year.

The Risks That Demand Respect

The bull case is not unanimous, and intellectual honesty requires confronting the bear arguments directly.

Memory has always cycled. Every previous upcycle in DRAM and NAND pricing has eventually resolved into oversupply as manufacturers raced to add capacity. Micron’s $25+ billion annual capex, Samsung’s ongoing fab expansion, and SK Hynix’s aggressive HBM4E development — SK Hynix just announced HBM4E sampling this week — collectively mean more supply is coming. The question is when it arrives and whether AI demand growth can absorb it.

Competition in HBM specifically is intensifying. SK Hynix remains the leading HBM supplier to Nvidia and has the strongest position in the most profitable memory product category. Samsung, despite execution challenges, is not ceding the market.

China exposure presents ongoing regulatory risk. Any tightening of export restrictions on advanced memory technology could affect Micron’s revenue, given China’s historical share of the memory market.

The Bottom Line

Micron Technology is not just a semiconductor stock anymore — it is a central piece of the physical infrastructure that the global AI buildout requires. HBM is sold out. Gross margins are at records. Revenue is tripling year-over-year. The company is building fabrication plants across three continents and has the backing of the U.S. government for its domestic investments. Q3 FY2026 earnings on June 24 are expected to deliver $33.5 billion in revenue and $19.15 in adjusted EPS at the guided midpoint — potentially the most profitable memory quarter in the history of the industry.

Whether Micron has permanently escaped its cyclical identity or is simply at the peak of the most extraordinary memory supercycle ever recorded is the defining question for MU investors. The answer arrives in six days.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in individual stocks involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Always consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.