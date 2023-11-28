Gas Exporting Countries Forum Stresses CCUS Vitality in Combating Climate Change

In a gathering at the GECF Headquarters in Doha, Qatar, HE Mohamed Hamel, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, emphasized the pivotal role of CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage) technology in combatting climate change.

Hamel highlighted the significance of CCUS, stating that disregarding its importance in climate change mitigation would be a misstep. He drew parallels to a past misjudgment about the world running out of oil two decades ago, emphasizing the need to acknowledge CCUS’s role in climate action.

Referring to the IEA’s report titled ‘CCUS in Clean Energy Transitions’ from September 2020, Hamel reiterated crucial points:

The report stressed that CCUS is a fundamental component for steering the world towards net-zero emissions. Achieving net-zero emissions would be extremely challenging without the implementation of CCUS. Success largely relies on establishing the appropriate infrastructure, especially considering the availability of adequate storage. The report outlined key priorities for both governments and industries to expedite CCUS progress in the coming decade, including creating investment conditions, coordinating industrial hubs, identifying CO2 storage areas, and promoting innovation to reduce costs.

Hamel underscored the multifaceted nature of addressing various challenges, such as poverty alleviation, ensuring clean energy access to billions, providing reliable electricity, fostering economic growth, and improving living standards in developing nations. He emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive approach that addresses the energy trilemma while tackling climate change.

He also highlighted the diversity of solutions required for these challenges and stressed that every form of energy and technology holds significance. As COP28 approaches, Hamel emphasized the importance of respecting the principles of equity, differentiated responsibilities, and capabilities outlined in the Paris Agreement. He urged that each country’s contributions to climate action should be determined nationally based on their unique circumstances and capabilities, rather than imposing mandates on others.